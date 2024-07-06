Christian Gass Sets Commitment Date
2025 four-star linebacker Christian Gass (Covington, Ga.) is down to three schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
Eastside High School linebacker Christian Gass has heard from the Tennessee Volunteers a lot over the past few months. He made it to Knoxville, Tennessee, for an unofficial visit in April before returning for his official visit in June. Linebackers coach William Inge has circled him as a top priority for his room, and they've made the final cut for his services.
Gass ranks as the No. 285 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He'll commit to one of Georgia, Tennessee, or USC on July 20. On3's Chad Simmons sat down with Gass to break down each of his top schools, and Gass raved about the Volunteers.
"My big thing was they have real, genuine love, too. Coach [Mike Ekeler], he’s definitely an energy guy," Gass told Simmons. "He’s big on energy and told me each and every day that I was a priority and I was important to him, not only as a player but as a person. He really just sits there and watches everything I do and that’s big for me. Going up there and watching film, knowing I can go through their schemes and that I can really understand that, that’s a big thing for me."
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
