Rankings Rivalries in The SEC For Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers may not have a competent in-state opponent in the state of Tennessee, after all Vanderbilt has won 12 total games in five full seasons. Though they don't have a quality in-state rival, the Volunteers have plenty of rivals within the SEC.
CBSSports recently ranked the top in-conference rivalries now that Oklahoma and Texas have entered the conference.
Alabama vs Tennessee came in at No. 7 out of 19 total rivalries listed.
Recent results have dimmed this rivalry's spark a bit. Alabama has won 16 of the last 17 contests dating back to 2007 -- Nick Saban's first season in Tuscaloosa, for those keeping track. But before that modern run, Alabama held a narrow 43-38-7 lead in the all-time series. Tennessee actually ruled the roost for a majority of the 1990s and early 2000s. And no matter what the recent record may suggest, this game still means a whole lot to both sides.
Kentucky vs Tennessee came in at No. 10 out of 10 total rivalries listed.
This series may lack in overall stakes -- Tennessee hasn't made it to the SEC Championship Game since 2007, while Kentucky hasn't competed for a title since the divisional split -- but at the heart of every rivalry is a profound dislike of the opposition. Tennessee and Kentucky have that in droves.
Kentucky has dominated the overall series and they hold a commanding lead.
