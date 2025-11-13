Drew Christine Signs With Tennessee Baseball
The Tennessee Volunteers baseball program has started to recruit very well, which isn't anything new, although there have been multiple changes that have been nationwide through the headlines. They have been able to lock down their new head coach.
They were forced to get a new head coach after their head baseball coach accepted a new job. Unlike the remainder of college moves that were made, which were throughout the college scene, but for former coach Tony Vitello had more of a unique move.
Tony Vitello will be one of the better coaches in college history when it is all said and done, but he is now on his way to the MLB. He is the first coach in college history to leave the college scene and jump directly into a manager role. The Tennessee Vols coach jumped to the role of being the San Francisco Giants manager. He will be taking on the 81-81 Giants, which was left in a decent position, but they have the chance to improve immediately.
As for the Vols, their new head baseball coach was named just three days after the search started. They didn't have to look long, as they kept their new head coach in-house by promoting one of the top assistant coaches in the nation. The Tennessee Vols have the chance to make some improvements, but one thing that will remain the same, if not make a step forward, is the recruiting factor.
Josh Elander took the job after being the third base coach and the recruiting coordinator, which is something that caught the attention of many, as he has been bringing in the best of the best when it comes to the classes. This includes arguably one of their better classes, which is the 2026 class.
This class began signing with the Vols, as they have signed multiple prospects. This includes one of the better players in the state of Maryland. That player being pitcher Drew Christine. Christine is a left handed pitcher in the state of Maryland who has been one of the better pitchers with the left handed side of the ball. He also plays 1B and OF, which allows him to become one of the main players in the class due to his two way factor.
He is an underrated prospect as he has yet to be rated by Perfect Game, but when they give him a rating it will likely be quite high.