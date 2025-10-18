Coveted 2028 Peach State DB Tyler Boyd Breaks Down Tennessee Vols Game Day Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers have been recruiting many players heavily, and they have been playing a very crucial role in a lot of different phases. This includes in the visit phase, as the Vols have been making the most of their home games with visitors.
One of the players to visit the Tennessee Vols was 2028 cornerback from Carrollton High School in the state of Georgia, Tyler Boyd. Boyd is an excellent ball player who holds offers from many different schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
Boyd caught up with Vols On SI to discuss many things following his Tennessee Volunteers game day visit for their home game against the Arkansas Razorbacks last week.
Tyler Boyd Details Everything You Need to Know About His Vols Visit
"Walking into Neyland Stadium and feeling that atmosphere was unforgettable. Seeing how and hearing how loud and passionate the fans are really left an impression on me," the Tennessee Volunteers visitor stated following his visit for the Tennessee vs Arkansas game last Saturday when speaking to Vols On SI.
He then would jump into conversation about what a visit like this would do for the Tennessee Volunteers.
"A visit like this definitely helps my recruitment to Tennessee. It seems like the coaches are in a great spot right now, and the program is trending upward."
He then would go into detail when speaking to Vols On SI about the Vols' coaching staff.
"I spent a lot of time with Coach ET, Coach Martinez, and Coach Banks. Their main message was about how they’re not afraid to play young guys early, and they encouraged me to meet more of the coaches and staff to really get a feel for the program."
What is Boyd's biggest takeaway for the college football visit? He detailed more in the interview.
"My biggest takeaway was just seeing the speed and energy the team plays with."
There are multiple teams that the prospect is focused on at this time, although there is still plenty of time for his recruitment to progress in other places with him being a 2028 cornerback from Carrollton High School.
"It’s still early in my recruitment, so I’m taking my time and focusing on building relationships with coaches. Programs like Tennessee, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Florida State have all been showing a lot of interest, and I definitely see Tennessee being in the mix as things progress."