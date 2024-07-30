Darrion Smith Commits to the Tennessee Volunteers
Darrion Smith, a 2025 defensive lineman, commits to Tennessee Volunteers.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been scorching hot on the recruiting trail and they aren't stopping. They added another member to the 2025 recruiting class Darrion Smith announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers. He chose the Volunteers over Ohio State and Maryland.
Smith is rated as a three-star prospect, the 650th-best player in the nation, the 69th-best defensive lineman and the 18th-best player in the state of Maryland. He took multiple visits to Tennessee this offseason before he officially announced his commitment.
The Volunteers are now up to 21 total commits as they also continue to climb up the recruiting ranks this summer. The program needed a massive recruiting class this cycle and Josh Heupel and his staff are certainly delivering that. Smith now becomes the third defensive lineman to join the class as the Volunteers are nearing the end to this recruiting cycle before the 2024 college football season even begins. And that's with more big names still left on the board like offensive lineman David Sanders.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
- Darrion Smith, DL
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- Antoni Kade Ogumoro, OT
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.