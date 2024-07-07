David Sanders Jr. Sets Commitment Date
Tennessee football target David Sanders has announced a college football commitment date.
One of Tennessee's biggest targets remaining on the board has set a commitment date. Offensive tackle David Sanders will commit on August 17th. He will choose between Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio State and Nebraska.
Sanders is rated as the second-best player in the country, the number one tackle in the country and the best player in the state of North Carolina, according to 247 sports composite rankings. He took official visits to all four schools that he has narrowed his list down to this year as well as Alabama and Clemson. Here is a player evaluation on Sanders.
Pass-Rush Set
There are a lot of high school offensive tackles that flash in run-blocking. Sanders separates himself in pass protection - his athletic profile and refined technique enabled him to become a three-year starter for Providence Day at left tackle while winning state championships. He has a signature snatch move where he quickly locates the shoulder pads of opposing defensive linemen and gets them on the ground, putting them in a near-impossible situation to start the rep. Sanders can kick-slide out and get depth on high-caliber pass-rushers, keeping his quarterback clean without needing extra help.
Leg Drive
Sanders stands 6-6 and weighs 270 pounds; he's been purposefully adding weight to his frame since he entered high school. He doesn't want to sacrifice his unique athleticism but knows he must get to a weight suitable for Power-5 football and beyond. Still, his leg drive is powerful, with even the biggest defenders stumbling backward. Providence Day greatly utilizes Sanders in run-game extensions because they trust him to get outside the tackle box, engage, and then be violent enough to create a gap. He gains momentum with each passing step when he engages with a defender, and that should continue with a steady weight-gain progression.
Effort
There are two categories when evaluating offensive linemen: violence and effort. Sanders still must work on the violence when finishing blocks, as they can tend to be inconsistent at this point for high schoolers. However, Sanders plays with his hair on fire - this is a guy who wants to block multiple defenders who wants to make the winning block. He's fit well into a dynamic, prolific system at Providence Day, and you can't do that without a high motor.
