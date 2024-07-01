Prospects Tennessee Expects Decisions From Soon
The Tennessee Volunteers already have the No. 11 recruiting class in 2025 but hope the month of July could bring several more.
June was a productive month for the Tennessee Volunteers on the recruiting front. They landed six commits for the 2025 cycle, rounding out the current No. 11 class in America. Head coach Josh Heupel has done another strong job of hand-picking prospects from the state of Tennessee and then identifying top talents in a litany of other states.
They currently have 16 commits in the class, meaning they still have plenty of work to do. Even with recent recruiting sanctions, Tennessee has never signed less than 21 prospects under Heupel. The Vols are eagerly awaiting several prospects' decisions, and we take highlight a few pending ones here.
David Sanders Jr., OT
Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. is the top uncommitted prospect in America. Every program in the country has been involved in his recruitment at one point or another, but this battle seems like it'll come down to Ohio State vs. Tennessee. Sanders doesn't have a commitment date on the calendar, but he has reiterated throughout the process that he hopes to decide before his senior season. He's been a consummate professional throughout the recruiting process, so when it's time for him to come off the board, you'd have to imagine things materializing quickly.
Travis Smith, WR
Westlake High School wide receiver Travis Smith has been a priority for the coaching staff throughout the process. While Tennessee flirted with other top wide receivers, and Smith has explored other top programs, the two sides have always had a mutual admiration. He ranks as the No. 75 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Smith commits on July 13 and will decide between Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Tennessee.
Lagonza Hayward, S
Toombs County High School safety Lagonza Hayward publicly named Tennessee his leader before official visit season. However, there have been a few twists and turns in the past few weeks, and it's a tight recruitment heading into his commitment date. Hayward comes off the board on July 27 and will decide between Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. He ranks as the No. 116 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.