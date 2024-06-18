LOOK: David Sanders Jr. Shares Epic Visit Pictures
2025 five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. (Charlotte, N.C.) officially visited the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend.
Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. officially visited the Tennessee Volunteers this past weekend, marking the fourth of five trips he will make to different programs. He also had an official visit lined up with the Alabama Crimson Tide this week but chose to cancel that visit and will only see Ohio State again before committing.
He shared some official visit pictures from his time at Tennessee, and one in particular stood out. Sanders was pictured with his arms extended in front of Neyland Stadium with a black and orange Tennessee jacket on, a photo that quickly made rounds across the Tennessee internet community.
Sanders has been visiting Tennessee since eighth grade and has grown closer with this coaching staff throughout the past calendar year. He saw the Vols three times on unofficial visits in April and May, bolstering their chances for the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Tennessee has already proven it can recruit prospects at Sanders' level when it signed quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Many attribute that to head coach Josh Heupel's historical success with quarterbacks, coupled with a strong NIL factor. Getting Sanders into their 2025 class would be a massive win for everyone in Knoxville, Tennessee, and they've operated as such for the past few months.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DE
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
