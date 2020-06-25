Volunteer Country
Just In: NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through the End of August

Volunteer Country Staff

Tennessee has been highly effective in the virtual recruiting world, and Jeremy Pruitt's staff has drawn national praise on how they have been innovative during these unprecedented times. Well, they are going to have to continue from the news that was just released by the NCAA Division 1 council earlier this afternoon.

The Division 1 council announced the extension of the recruiting dead period in a release that stated, "The Division 1 Council has extended the recruiting dead period in all sports through August 31. The full Council and the Council Coordination Committee will continue to review the dead periods on a regular basis."

This means that coaching staffs across the country will not be able to have face to face contact with prospects, nor will prospective student-athletes be allowed on campus to formally visit.

Tennessee has been creative with virtual visits and using zoom and facetime calls to stay in consistent contact with top targets.

Tennessee is scheduled to take the field on September 5th against Charlotte, so the Vols have not lost any game visits, yet, but if there is another extension through September,  Tennessee would lose through weeks worth of regular-season visits.

The Vols class is widely considered one of the best in the country, and it already features 23 commitments. Tennessee certainly needs to get several of their national targets to campus before the signing periods begin.

Fulmer Comments on Vols Potentially Wearing Black Uniforms in 2020

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer has stated on numerous occasions that he is a traditionalist when it comes to uniforms, but that hasn’t stopped him from giving his thoughts on the Vols’ plans to wear black jerseys against Kentucky in support of the Black Lives Matter movement...

Volunteer Country Staff

Vols Trey Smith and Cade Mays Named Pre-Season All-Americans

Trey Smith and Cade Mays have been selected as pre-season All-Americans for the 2020 season

Matthew Ray

Just In: 49ers Officially Sign Jauan Jennings to Four-Year Deal

Jauan Jennings has received his official rookie contract with the 49ers

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Ranked as the SEC's Most Undervalued Team in 2020

As Jeremy Pruitt walked to midfield to congratulate Georgia State head coach Shawn Eliott on his stunning victory over the Volunteers, it was unlikely that he — or anyone else in Neyland Stadium — thought that there was a way to salvage the season. In fact, after the Vols would go on to lose three of their next four football games, most Tennessee fans began to feel the deep sense of melancholy that they had grown all too familiar with over the last decade...

Volunteer Country Staff

Returning Player Profile: Ty Chandler

As one of the nation’s top recruits, Ty Chandler was heavily pursued by some of the most prestigious College Football programs in the country. 247Sports rated Chandler as a 4-star recruit...

Volunteer Country Staff

National Analyst Predicts Tennessee Will Have One of the Nation’s Top Offensive Lines

Just a few short years ago, hope was scarce around Rocky Top. Tennessee had just finished its 2017 football season, a year which would forever be recalled as the worst season in the history of Volunteer Football. The 2017 Vols, lead by then-head coach Butch Jones, had done what no other team in Tennessee history had done: lose 8 football games in a single season...

Volunteer Country Staff

Matthew Butler Sees Artis Exceeding Expectations, Freshmen Growing into Program

Matthew Butler shares his thoughts on AJ Artis as Strength Coach and the fast-rising freshmen

Volunteer Country Staff

Top Tennessee Target to Announce Commitment "Next Month"

It’s no secret that Tennessee’s 2020 recruiting class has really taken off in recent months, however, many speculate that it could improve even more as the Vols continue to pursue some of the nation’s top targets...

Volunteer Country Staff

Look Tennessee Unveils New Vols Numbers

Matthew Ray

Elite Defensive Tackle Tywone Malone Talks Vols, Two-Sport Recruitment, and More

Coveted 2021 Defensive Tackle Tywone Malone Talks about his recruitment and weighs in on his two-sport career

Matthew Ray