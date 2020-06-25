Tennessee has been highly effective in the virtual recruiting world, and Jeremy Pruitt's staff has drawn national praise on how they have been innovative during these unprecedented times. Well, they are going to have to continue from the news that was just released by the NCAA Division 1 council earlier this afternoon.

The Division 1 council announced the extension of the recruiting dead period in a release that stated, "The Division 1 Council has extended the recruiting dead period in all sports through August 31. The full Council and the Council Coordination Committee will continue to review the dead periods on a regular basis."

This means that coaching staffs across the country will not be able to have face to face contact with prospects, nor will prospective student-athletes be allowed on campus to formally visit.

Tennessee has been creative with virtual visits and using zoom and facetime calls to stay in consistent contact with top targets.

Tennessee is scheduled to take the field on September 5th against Charlotte, so the Vols have not lost any game visits, yet, but if there is another extension through September, Tennessee would lose through weeks worth of regular-season visits.

The Vols class is widely considered one of the best in the country, and it already features 23 commitments. Tennessee certainly needs to get several of their national targets to campus before the signing periods begin.