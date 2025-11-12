Gannon Grant Signs With Tennessee Baseball
The Tennessee baseball program is looking to take some steps forward with what they have to offer, as they are now under new leadership, but have been looking to add some of the better players in the nation to their recruiting class, which they were able to do, as they have now officially signed one of the better players in the class.
Gannon Grant Signs With Tennessee Baseball
That player being Gannon Grant. Grant is an unreal prospect from the state of Indiana, who has quickly hit the scene as a top name that fans and reporters should know. This is because he is one of the pitching prospects who will be joining this team to work under arguably the best pitching coach in the nation. That coach is Frank Anderson.
Grant has been one of the better pitchers in the nation and is a valuable addition to this Tennessee baseball club, as he will be someone who will make a huge difference with the Vols. He is a 6-foot-2 frame, which makes him quite the length with a decent frame, as he is 180 pounds currently. The talented prospect is a very well-known right-handed pitcher who can throw gas down the pipe, but if you need him to throw some breaking balls, he can do that, too. He is someone who will be a top prospect in the draft, likely, as he is someone who is rated a Perfect Game 10/10. This means they value him as a "Potential very high draft pick and/or Elite level college prospect."
He caught up with Vols on SI before he signed with the Vols to reassure his commitment. He was very excited to learn that the Vols would be coached by Josh Elander, which is what he started to talk about first.
"I was absolutely stoked when I heard Coach E became the new head coach! Can’t wait to see what he can do with this program!"
He did leave a message for Tony Vitello. Here is what he had to say.
"I would tell him to keep leading with his passion and love for the game. With the fire he brought to Tennessee baseball hopefully he can bring it to the Giants."
Grant would leave off with a plan for what is next for him. Here is what he had to say.
"The next thing for me in my career is to get to Tennessee and win a national championship there!"