Trevor Condon Signs With Tennessee Baseball
The Tennessee Volunteers will be stepping into a new leadership era in the basketball scene, which is something that no one expected following last season, as everyone believed the Vols would be led by a longtime coach, with that coach being Tony Vitello. Vitello is one of the better college coaches of all time, as he is someone who remains a top attraction with college baseball and baseball as a whole, but he is now moving on to something better.
Vitello has become one of the better college coaches in the history of college baseball, but he is one of the newest additions to the MLB. In fact, he is the first college coach to take a step up from college to the MLB without having any major league experience when becoming a manager for an organization. He is with the San Francisco Giants now, and will be the manager for that program, which is one of the better program and openings that were open and available.
While Vitello left, Danny White was forced to look for a new coach, but that didn't last long. The Tennessee baseball program searched for a new coach for less than half a week, and they opted to give the job to someone who has been in the system for quite some time as an assistant. That coach being Josh Elander, who was the recruiting coordinator.
Recruits were happy to see this happen, and they have started to sign their papers to come to Tennessee, as one of the better players in the class has officially signed.
Trevor Condon Signs With Tennessee Baseball
The Tennessee baseball program has signed one of the better prospects in the class, as Trevor Condon has officially signed with Tennessee baseball. Condon is a Peach State prospect from Woodstock, Georgia. He is an outfielder that has been named as one of the top prospects in the nation, as he is currently rated as a Perfect Game 9/10. This means they believe he is a "potential top 10 round pick and/or highest level college prospect."
This is a huge signing for Elander, which was announced by the Tennessee program on their social media account during the event.
"Kicking of signing day by officially welcoming one of the nation's top prospects to Rocky Top," said the Vol_Baseball page when making the announcement that Condon signed with the Tennessee baseball program.