Tennessee Freshman Jordan Ross Compared to Current NFL Player
Tennessee football true freshman Jordan Ross was compared to a current NFL player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Tennessee Volunteers have a few members from their 2024 recruiting class who will look to make an impact in their first season as collegiate athletes. Edge rusher Jordan Ross is one of them that many expect to be a nice pairing with James Pearce Jr., who is already a star on the college scene. Despite him not having played a down of college football yet, he is already being compared to a current NFL player.
247 sports' Grant Hughes compiled a list of NFL comparisons for some of the nation's top incoming freshmen, and Ross made the list. The current Volunteer was linked to current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Randy Gregory. Here is what Hughes had to say:
"Ross flashed outstanding athleticism off the edge as a 3-4 standup outside linebacker during a prolific career at Vestavia Hills (Ala.). He's got Gregory's frame and athleticism without the checkered past and has a chance to work his way up the Volunteers' depth chart when he gets on campus for summer ball. He has the ability to "develop into one of the game's most prolific pass rushers early in his development" and has the look of a future first-round NFL Draft pick, according to national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna."
Ross's recruitment battle was an intense one, pitting the Volunteers against some of the sports' top recruiting machines. Mainly Texas and Alabama battled it out until Ross committed to the Vols back in August of 2023 and ultimately signed in December. He will enroll this summer, where the Vols hope he can make an instant impact.
