How Will Things Progress With Cameron Sparks?
2025 four-star athlete Cameron Sparks (Chattanooga, Tenn.) has been a long-time target of the Tennessee Volunteers.
Baylor School athlete Cameron Sparks is no stranger to anyone familiar with Tennessee recruiting circles. The Volunteers offered Sparks on June 6, 2021, becoming the first collegiate program to extend an offer. They've gotten him to campus various times over the years, building a really solid foundation early in his recruitment.
He ranks as the No. 170 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, and Tennessee are the programs involved in this recruitment. The Michigan Wolverines were a major factor, but when head coach Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers opening, things cooled off.
The thought for a long time was that Sparks has a spot in this class no matter what, which does remain the case for the moment. However, Tennessee is after several top targets at the position, and they won't wait around for everyone. Baylor School wide receiver Joakim Dodson already hopped in the boat and shut down his recruitment. Sheffield High School wide receiver Radarious Jackson looks close to deciding, and the Vols have made a huge impression there. Mandarin High School wide reciever Jaime Ffrench, Westlake High School wide receiver Travis Smith Jr., Bishop Gorman High School wide receiver Derek Meadows, and more are highly interested in the Vols.
Locking down the home state has been priority No. 1 for Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel on the recruiting trail since he accepted the job. However, the Vols plan to bring in some game-changing wide receivers this recruiting cycle, and there's only so many spots on board. With Sparks set to make official visits this spring before deciding, it'll be interesting to see how the two timelines sync up.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
