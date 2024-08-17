Impact Analysis: What Does David Sanders Jr. Bring To Tennessee?
2025 five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. (Charlotte, N.C.) committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. What does he bring to Rocky Top?
Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. officially came off the board on Saturday afternoon. The No. 4 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings decided between Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Tennessee. The Volunteers won the long battle for his services that ramped up earlier this calendar year.
Tennessee got Sanders to campus more than any other program and got to build a complete pitch that enticed Sanders. They were the constant name around this recruitment at each stage, always in the top group and always getting important visits. Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre built a strong line of communication with the talented prospect, who also played a hand.
Now that Tennessee has Sanders in the fold, we went to the tape to look at what they're getting in from this blue-chipper.
Prospect: David Sanders Jr.
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Vitals: 6-5.5 and 275 pounds
School: Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.)
Frame: A common critique of Sanders during his underclassmen years was his weight. Some felt Sanders was too slender to step into college immediately and compete for a starting role, while his status suggests he would be able to do so. Sanders put all of my personal questions about his weight to bed this year - he's continued to grow stronger and sits at 275 pounds. He carries the weight well, maintaining an athletic frame with room to add even more in college. Sanders should have no trouble getting to a really impressive place physically early in his college career.
Athleticism: Providence Day's coaching staff has used Sanders' athleticism as a weapon in their offensive system since his freshman season. He does an excellent job of pulling around the line of scrimmage and engaging with the second level. Sanders routinely beats defenders to the spot, showcases impressive hip flexibility, and has the body control to stay up and make several blocks downfield if necessary.
Instincts: The No. 1 instinct for an offensive lineman should always be to go hit in the run game. I felt Sanders asserted himself more at the point of attack during his junior season. He looked like he wanted to put defenders on their back more than he might have in years prior - part of that is naturally building confidence throughout his first two years in high school football. I'm quite interested to see how he continues to grow in this regard during his senior season.
Polish: When I evaluated Sanders after his sophomore season, I felt he had some of the cleanest pass protection techniques of any high school offensive tackle in recent years. His consistent approach to presnap enables him to find the right way to win his matchup each Friday night. Sanders keeps a compact base with clean footwork, masterfully using his hands to keep defensive ends at bay. He has the athletic talent to compete with Power-4 edge rushers on an every-down basis by himself.
Bottom Line: I'm not sold that Sanders will start as a true freshman at the University of Tennessee based on the offensive tackles already on campus, but the coaching staff will give him every opportunity to be an impact player early in his college career. This is the franchise-tackle prospect every quarterback should want - between physical, athletic, and mental talent, the sky is the limit for Sanders in his college career.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith Jr., WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- David Sanders Jr., OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Antoni Kade Ogumoro, OL
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Darrion Smith, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Lagonza Hayward, S
- Sidney Walton, S
