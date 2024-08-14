Where Will David Sanders Jr. Commit?
2025 five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. (Charlotte, N.C.) will make his college commitment on Saturday, and the Tennessee Volunteers are a finalist.
Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. officially ends his recruitment this week. Many programs have contacted the No. 4 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings over his recruitment, but four finalists have emerged. He will decide between Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.
The Tennessee Volunteers have long been a primary name around this recruitment; they made each of the cutdowns he made, had him on campus more than any school this calendar year, and got the final visit from Sanders at the end of July. He has close relationships with the coaching staff, players, and committed prospects - Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre has been a primary peer recruiter for Sanders since January.
There has been buzz around Nebraska and Ohio State over the past several weeks, but the comfort level is quite the same as it is in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Volunteers can sit back knowing they recruited Sanders harder than any program and longer than any program - we are officially submitting our prediction at Volunteer Country for Sanders to choose the Vols on Saturday.
Volunteer Country Prediction: Tennessee
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
