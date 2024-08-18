Impact Analysis: What Does Jaedon Harmon Bring To Rocky Top?
2025 four-star inside linebacker Jaedon Harmon (Rome, Ga.) flipped his commitment from the Alabama Crimson Tide to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Rome High School inside linebacker Jaedon Harmon had been committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide since the beginning of the summer; the Georgia native pledged to new head coach Kalen DeBoer and company after the Volunteers lost their previous linebackers coach to the Michigan Wolverines.
The No. 168 prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings always maintained a relationship with Tennessee, though, and after growing closer with replacement linebackers coach William Inge, flipped his commitment to the University of Tennessee. Harmon is Tennessee's 23rd commit of the 2025 cycle, pushing them up to No. 6 in the team rankings.
Harmon logged 80 tackles, eight for loss, five sacks, and an interception during his junior season. The Vols were adament they wanted to add him to this linebacker class, and we went to the tape to see why they landed on Harmon.
Prospect: Jaedon Harmon
Projected Position: Inside Linebacker
Vitals: 6-1 and 205 pounds
School: Rome High School (Rome, Georgia)
Frame: Harmon is a robust 205 pounds and likely will push 215 entering his senior season. Rome routinely produces top-end Power-4 talent each cycle, meaning they understand how to develop each position group correctly before sending them to the college ranks. He has a sturdy lower half that produces a lot of torque when Harmon sticks his foot into the ground to make a play, and he still has room to get to that 225-pound mark many evaluators covet at the inside linebacker spot.
Athleticism: As you'll understand in this evaluation, Harmon is a box-checker. There's nothing I feel he can't eventually do at a college level, and he's certainly got enough athleticism to compete in the SEC. Harmon is best when he can glide downhill and proportionally accelerate to the ball. He has strong lateral agility and makes many plays sideline-to-sideline, flashing impressive coverage range on his junior tape.
Instincts: College coaches often liken linebackers to hunters - see the ball, get the ball. Obviously, many more details are involved than that simplicity, but it still rings true. Harmon's first instinct is to always attack the ball in the most quick, concise way possible. If he sees a lane to the ball carrier that he can make a confident read on, he's making the play every single time. He spent much time in Rome's system, a strong defensive unit to play in, before joining the SEC.
Polish: Harmon will likely spend some time on special teams and as a rotational linebacker, but this is a player who could make plays early in his career. He's going to be close to what they want physically, mentally, and athletically after his first season at the University of Tennessee.
Bottom Line: I see many parallels between Harmon and 2023 Tennessee linebacker signee Jeremiah Telander. Two winning players will enter their careers in Volunteer uniforms without mass hype, but like Telander, Harmon knows how to fit into a winning program. Telander was an impact player in his true freshman season and is in for a bigger role this year - you could see more of the same from Harmon.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith Jr., WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- David Sanders Jr., OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Antoni Kade Ogumoro, OL
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Darrion Smith, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Jaedon Harmon, LB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Lagonza Hayward, S
- Sidney Walton, S
