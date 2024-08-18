Jaedon Harmon Flips Commitment from Alabama to Tennessee Volunteers
Jaedon Harmon, a 2025 linebacker, has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Tennessee.
After landing one of the biggest names in the entire 2025 recruiting class on Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers just landed another big name. Jaedon Harmon, a linebacker, announced that he has flipped his commitment from the Alabama Crimson Tide to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Harmon is rated as the 155th-best player in the country, the 18th-best linebacker and the 19th-best player in the state of Georgia. Harmon had been committed to the Crimson Tide since April of this year. He then took official visits to Ohio State and Alabama this summer, the Volunteers are the team to now come out on top of this one.
This is yet another massive win for Tennessee's football program and their staff. Josh Heupel and his program have proven time and time again this offseason that they can compete with the big programs on the recruiting trail and also win the overall battle when it is all said and done.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- David Sanders Jr., OL
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Darrion Smith, DL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Lagonza Hayward, S
- Sidney Walton, S
- Jaedon Harmon, LB
