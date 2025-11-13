Jack Dugan Signs With Tennessee Baseball
The Tennessee Volunteers have been on a mission when it comes to working through the recruiting scene, and picking recruits that they simply could use and get the best out of quickly, as the new roster limit has been pushed into play. The roster limit has been cut, which means all of these new faces will be players who have very high impact rates with Tennessee.
Tennessee has been able to recruit well, and they have a top class in the nation when it comes to recruiting, as they are really beginning to finalize their program. The Tennessee program has officially signed many different elite-level prospects. They have signed plenty of their top targets at certain positions, and they have made some of these moves that seem unbelievable.
One of the players that they were able to get in the class of 2026 who has committed is Jack Dugan. Not only did Dugan commit in this class, but he decided that it was time to make it official. He has signed with the Tennessee Volunteers as of Wednesday, which was eye-catching.
The Tennessee Vols have been one of the better teams when it comes to signing these prospects, and they aren't average Joes when it comes to the baseball side of things.
Dugan is one of the better players who has signed with the Vols, as his grade shows how much hype he will have on the Vols. Perfect Game has him graded as a 10/10. What does this mean? This means they view him as a "Potential very high draft pick and/or Elite level college prospect."
Dugan is a very shifty athlete, as his versatile playstyle allows him to be considered as the top prospect in the class. He is someone who can play anywhere in the infield nearly. Probably not the guy that you want at 1B, but anywhere else you can play him, as he is quick with a good glove, which allows him to shift around.
Dugan is the type of athlete that a guy like Josh Elander admires, as they need more versatile guys, and that is exactly what they are and will be getting out of the new signee. This is good news for the Vols, who will look to continue their dominance under Elander following Tony Vitello's departure and decision to join the MLB for the San Francisco Giants' manager job.