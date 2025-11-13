Volunteer Country

Jack Dugan Signs With Tennessee Baseball

Jack Dugan has signed with Tennessee baseball

Caleb Sisk

Jack Dugan on his Tennessee visit
Jack Dugan on his Tennessee visit / Jack Dugan

The Tennessee Volunteers have been on a mission when it comes to working through the recruiting scene, and picking recruits that they simply could use and get the best out of quickly, as the new roster limit has been pushed into play. The roster limit has been cut, which means all of these new faces will be players who have very high impact rates with Tennessee.

Tennessee has been able to recruit well, and they have a top class in the nation when it comes to recruiting, as they are really beginning to finalize their program. The Tennessee program has officially signed many different elite-level prospects. They have signed plenty of their top targets at certain positions, and they have made some of these moves that seem unbelievable.

Jack Dugan Signs With Tennessee Baseball

Jack Dugan
Jack Dugan on his Tennessee visit / Jack Dugan

One of the players that they were able to get in the class of 2026 who has committed is Jack Dugan. Not only did Dugan commit in this class, but he decided that it was time to make it official. He has signed with the Tennessee Volunteers as of Wednesday, which was eye-catching.

The Tennessee Vols have been one of the better teams when it comes to signing these prospects, and they aren't average Joes when it comes to the baseball side of things.

Dugan is one of the better players who has signed with the Vols, as his grade shows how much hype he will have on the Vols. Perfect Game has him graded as a 10/10. What does this mean? This means they view him as a "Potential very high draft pick and/or Elite level college prospect."

Dugan is a very shifty athlete, as his versatile playstyle allows him to be considered as the top prospect in the class. He is someone who can play anywhere in the infield nearly. Probably not the guy that you want at 1B, but anywhere else you can play him, as he is quick with a good glove, which allows him to shift around.

Dugan is the type of athlete that a guy like Josh Elander admires, as they need more versatile guys, and that is exactly what they are and will be getting out of the new signee. This is good news for the Vols, who will look to continue their dominance under Elander following Tony Vitello's departure and decision to join the MLB for the San Francisco Giants' manager job.

More Vols News

feed

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Recruiting