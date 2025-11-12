Jaxson Wood Signs With Tennessee Baseball
The Tennessee baseball program is now in a different position then they were just a year ago. They are in a different position, because they are now under new leadership. This comes less than a month after the Tennessee baseball program lost their top coach in program history to a better opportunity for him and his career. That being as, Tony Vitello took a new path, and jumped up from the college baseball scene to become an MLB. He is the first college coach with zero MLB experience to jump up and become an MLB manager, and he is the highest-paid first-time MLB manager ever.
He joined a solid program that could easily improve, as he joined a .500 San Francisco Giants club, who very well could be better come next season. Vitello spent multiple years in the college scene with his head coaching ties being at the Tennessee program, which is what he is mostly known for.
With Vitello's departure the Vols were forced to look for a new head coach, but kudos to Danny White, as the search lasted around three days. White eventually promoted Josh Elander after former players, current players, and Tennessee baseball fans all called for the talented assistant to be promoted. Elander is the new head coach after serving time as the recruiting coordinator and the third base coach.
After Elander was named as the coach a large majority of the class stayed put, as they are now beginning to sign with Tennessee baseball. Tennessee baseball signed multiple prospects on Wednesday, which includes arguably one of the better prospects in the nation as a whole. That prospect being Jaxson Wood.
Wood is one of the better prospects in the nation, as he is someone who will have a very specific task at Tennessee. That task being shortstop and/or 2B. He will be someone who will be joining the Tennessee program from a different state, as he isn't an in-state prospect like a large portion of their 2026 class. He will be joining the Vols from the state of Alabama, as he is a top prospect in the state. He is from the Hoover area, and has a lot to bring, as he is even considered a Perfect Game 10/10 prospect.
This means they believe he will be a "Potential very high draft pick and/or Elite level college prospect."