Cody Boshell Signs With Tennessee Baseball
The Tennessee baseball program has taken many steps up when it comes to the recruiting factor of things, as the Tennessee Volunteers were able to finalize some of the deals that they needed to, as they were able to sign many of their committed prospects on Wednesday during the early signing period. One of the prospects who signed with the Tennessee baseball program is Cody Boshell.
Cody Boshell Signs With Tennessee Baseball
Boshell is one of the better players from the state of Florida, who has a lot to offer. Boshell is one of the 1B prospects that the Vols were looking at and excited to land. Boshell is unique as well as he pitches some, and is a left-handed prospect. This is huge in the sense that he has a different flavor to bring to a very talented recruiting class.
He is someone who caught up with Vols on SI before he signed just to detail his thoughts on the program, and where he stands with the Vols. He never showed any signs of flipping, and now it is official. He is someone who will contribute well at the next level, and will be a top player to key in on.
Here is what Boshell had to say when speaking to Vols on SI.
"I’m very excited. He has all the characteristics to lead the Vols to another national Championship. He is the perfect fit for the culture that has been built at Tennessee," said the signed prospect.
He then detailed a message that he would give the former Tennessee coach, Tony Vitello. Here is what he had to say.
"I would thank him for the legacy he left for Tennessee baseball and the dynamic he has cultivated. Go win a World Series."
The Florida high school prospect then went into detail about his thoughts on the Tennessee baseball program.
"I love it. It’s in the right hands with a great coaching staff. I’m ready to get up there this weekend and celebrate with Coach E, and I can’t wait to be in that environment every day next year."
The Tennessee prospect then went into conversation about what is next for him in his timeline. Here is what he would leave off with.
"Work hard and finish out senior year season, win a state title, and hopefully have the option to go to the draft or go to Tennessee."