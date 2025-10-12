JT Geraci Releases Top Schools Following Tennessee Offer
The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting. They are interactive with many prospects, even the ones that will never make it to Tennessee because they are going somewhere else. The Vols make it a point to lead the way across the nation with contact. This starts with Coach Josh Heupel, and it goes all the way through to the rest of the staff, as each staff member has a very specific task and they all execute very well.
They have landed majority of the guys they will be taking in the 2026 recruiting class with a few exceptions. They have the chance to be able to land multiple different 2027 prospects that remains to be one of the better classes we have seen as of recently.
They have been offering 2027 prospects as of recently, including a player whom they just offered last week. The Vols offered a very talented tight end prospect. That tight end prospect is JT Geraci. Geraci is an uber-talented tight end with a lot to like, as he is someone who remains to be a talented name at the position. He has done a lot thus far to be recognized.
Geraci plays high school football at Don Bosco Prep. This is a school based in the state of New Jersey, which is a place that the Vols recruit heavily out of at times.
JT Geraci Releases His Top Schools
The Tennessee Volunteers were one of the many teams that made the cut, as the 2027 tight end prospect released a top ten schools list, which included the following schools.
• Tennessee Volunteers
• Texas Longhorns
• Boston College Eagles
• Vanderbilt Commodores
• Auburn Tigers
• Alabama Crimson Tide
• Ohio State Buckeyes
• Notre Dame Fighting Irish
• Florida Gators
• Texas A&M Aggies
Geraci is ranked as the 469th best prospect in the nation according to Rivals, and the Tennessee Vols will have some work to do if they want him considering they are late to the part, but anything is possible, as the Vols may not land a 2026 tight end, as they don't have a commit at the position yet.
The Vols will be one of the names to look out for if the prospect starts to visit and if the Tennessee Vols make a push. Some of the teams that seem to be doing good include the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Florida Gators.