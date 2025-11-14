Kai Bratton Signs With Tennessee Baseball
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to the baseball program. They have been able to put themselves in a position to win many games, including some games that they would win that came with great awards. This includes the biggest win in baseball history, when the Tennessee baseball program defeated Texas A&M Aggies for a National Championship just two years ago.
They are able to win these big games because of the players that they bring in. I have been one who has often preached the importance of recruiting. Why is recruiting important? These players who come to campus are the players who will be what you rely on during games, and Tennessee has found ways to allow their team to find success early and often.
Tennessee has many different teams in the past where the star power is just simply unbelievable. While everyone wanted the chance to play with Tony Vitello, it became visible that everyone also wanted the chance to play with the assistants like Josh Elander and Frank Anderson. Even though Vitello has left, the Vols have continued to dominate the recruiting scene.
One of the players to sign with the Vols is Kai Bratton. Bratton is a California-based prospect who has become one of the better players in the nation. He is someone who has a lot of upside and is expected to be one of the better pitchers in the nation when he gets to college. He is a right handed prospect, and is one of the better graded players as well. He is graded as a 9/10 from Perfect Game. Here is what that means. A 9/10 means he is a "Potential top 10 round pick and/or highest level college prospect."
Perfect Game also provided a bio on the prospect. Here is what was said.
"Kai Bratton is a 2026 RHP/IF with a 6-2 198 lb. frame from Westminster, CA who attends Mater Dei. Athletic build with some present strength. Has an easy low effort delivery with a high leg raise over the rubber, some drift down the mound, loose arm to a 3/4's arm slot, slightly closed at landing. Fastball topped out at 88 mph with good command to the glove side. Slider was his best pitch with 3,000+ rpm spin rates and sharp biting life, had feel for the shape and threw some sweepers as well, hitters didn't recognize the slider and it created some bad swings. Also threw a developing change up. Has a verbal commitment to Tennessee," his bio on Perfect Game stated.