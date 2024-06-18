Tennessee Makes Big Move For Jadon Perlotte
2025 four-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte (Buford, Ga.) had an excellent official visit with the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend.
Buford High School linebacker Jadon Perlotte officially visited the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend; the talented defender had a strong time in Knoxville, Tennessee, enough to make them one of the two finalists in his recruitment.
Head coach Josh Heupel and linebackers coach William Inge have been active in this recruitment, enough to make them one of his two finalists. The long-time Georgia Bulldogs commit will travel to Athens, Georgia, next weekend to get a final look at Georgia before deciding; there are murmurs that the trip could be canceled in the coming days. Still, the Vols made up ground this weekend, making this recruitment much tighter.
Perlotte is expected to make a final decision within the next few weeks, and the Vols are adament on making him the focal point of this linebacker class. The No. 133 prospect in the 2025 class logged 55 tackles, eight for loss, two sacks, an interception, and five pass deflections in his junior season.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DE
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
