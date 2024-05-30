David Sanders Jr. Recognizes Pull From QB Commits
2025 five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. (Charlotte, N.C.) is a premium target for the Tennessee Volunteers.
Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. has been recruited by everyone in the country, including elite prospects. Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre became close friends on recruiting trips, and since MacIntyre committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, he's been recruiting Sanders.
Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio State, and South Carolina are all being considered heading into the final stretch. Sanders still has to make official visits, which are very important for him. Ohio State quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair has also been recruiting Sanders heavily, enough to the point that Sanders spoke at the On3 NIL Series about how St. Clair and MacIntyre have recruited him.
There's still a long way until Sanders commits to a school, but the efforts of these two haven't gone unnoticed. Sanders ranks as the No. 2 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
