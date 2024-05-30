Volunteer Country

David Sanders Jr. Recognizes Pull From QB Commits

2025 five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. (Charlotte, N.C.) is a premium target for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Evan Crowell

In this story:

2025 five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. (Charlotte, N.C.) is a premium target for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. has been recruited by everyone in the country, including elite prospects. Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre became close friends on recruiting trips, and since MacIntyre committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, he's been recruiting Sanders.

Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio State, and South Carolina are all being considered heading into the final stretch. Sanders still has to make official visits, which are very important for him. Ohio State quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair has also been recruiting Sanders heavily, enough to the point that Sanders spoke at the On3 NIL Series about how St. Clair and MacIntyre have recruited him.

There's still a long way until Sanders commits to a school, but the efforts of these two haven't gone unnoticed. Sanders ranks as the No. 2 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Radarious Jackson, WR
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

Other Tennessee News:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.