Manny Green Signs With Tennessee Basketball
Tennessee has quickly become one of the more talked bout teams when it comes to basketball, as they are always one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to a game itself, but there are many reasons why they should and could be considered as a top team in the nation and really. overall, a top program across the nation as a whole.
One of the main reasons is that they are simply coached well from the top to bottom. The coach for the Tennessee basketball program is Rick Barnes, who is a top college basketball coach in the history of the sport. Barnes is a defensive mastermind, and he is one of the better coaches as a whole when it comes to developing players, as you can tell a difference from each player before and after a camp with Barnes. Barnes has developed the Tennessee program when it comes to defense, but he has been able to make this one of the better offensive programs in the nation as well.
The other reason why the Tennessee Vols have been able to sport a top program in the basketball world is that they recruit well. They have one of the better recruiting classes in the nation for the 2026 class, and they aren't near being done. This being as they have now entered the first signing day portion, as they have signed one of their top targets in the class.
That player is Manny Green. Green is from the state of Georgia, and he is one of the better players in the nation when it comes to being dominant. He is a force when it comes to physical play, as he is someone who has the ability to defend in the paint at a 6-foot-6 frame. He is also someone who is quick enough to defend behind the arc. What makes him special is his ability to also shoot now, as he is getting better with shooting each year. This is something that will improve with the Tennessee program, as they have even been able to get a guy like Felix Okpara shooting threes, who had no business shooting threes last season.
Green will be a guy who will immediately make the team better, which makes him such an exciting addition for Barnes and his Tennessee Volunteers basketball staff. He is one of the top players in the nation, and luckily for the Vols, he will be on his way to Knoxville rather than being on his way somewhere else.