National Analyst Evaluates Tennessee Five-Star WR Signee Tristen Keys

The Tennessee Volunteers have done a great job when it comes to the early signing period, as they have been able to sign almost all of their 2026 commits who entered the period committed. The only player that they didn't sign who was in the boat before signing day is 2026 ATH and former five-star prospect Salesi Moa from Ogden, Utah.

They did a great job with the class, and that includes signing the nation's best wide receiver in the class. They signed the best player from the state of Louisiana, as they signed Tristen "TK" Keys. Keys has been a long-term target for the Tennessee Volunteers, and they were the leader in his recruitment for nearly the whole way until he visited the in-state LSU Tigers in the spring. Following the spring commitment to the Tigers, he remained neutral and would still take official visits elsewhere, including an official visit to Knoxville, where he would later call his home.

He was paired with the nation's No. 1 QB, Faizon Brandon, who made sure he was there to land the top wide receiver in the country. Keys is elite and has been compared to the best of the best. Keys was evaluated as one of the nation's best players in the nation. The evaluation comes from Andrew Ivins of 247Sports , who shared his thoughts on what the Tennessee Volunteers will be receiving when he gets to campus in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tristen "TK" Keys Evaluation From Ivins

Photo courtesy of Tristen Keys

"A potential game-wrecker on the outside that can attack all three levels and constantly challenge defenses. Pairs elite ball skills together with dynamic route running, superior athleticism, and a long-levered frame. Creates separation with his suddenness and will break off defensive backs with snappy cuts. Attacks the football with confidence and has a rather high success rate in contested-catch situations, usually creating an advantage with his natural bounce. Competitive with the ball in his hands and can hit the throttle to capitalize on his catch-and-run opportunities. Shined on the offseason circuit at multiple events the summer after sophomore year before assembling elite junior tape for a Hattiesburg squad that went undefeated during the regular season. Might not ever be classified as a true burner, but has the skill set to emerge as a playmaker and trusted option on the perimeter for a College Football Playoff contender given the combination of size, fluidity and coordination."

More Vols News