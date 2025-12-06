National Analyst Evaluates Tennessee Football Signee Zay Anderson

The Tennessee Volunteers have landed many of their top targets in the state of Tennessee and in the 2026 class as a whole, as they now have 28 commits and signees in the class. All of their prospects in the 2026 class has already signed with the Vols and stuck it out, but only one failed to do so. They lost out on one commit, and that commit is one of the top prospects in the nation, as they lost out on former five-star athlete Salesi Moa from Ogden, Utah.

Moa opted to leave the Vols class for the Utes class in the 2026 cycle. This is his home school, and the school where his dad, Ben Moa, played tight end. Regardless, the Vols landing the prospects that they have has been huge, including one of the better in-state cornerbacks from Greeneville High School. That prospect is Zay Anderson. Anderson is someone who has been committed to the Vols for quite some time and is someone who visited many different schools, including the Toledo Rockets and the Cincinnati Bearcats.

What will the Vols being getting out of the talented prospect? Here is what 247Sports National Analyst Andrew Ivins had to say about the in-state cornerback and new Vols signee.

Zay Anderson's Evaluation

Zay Anderson | Ryan Callahan - 247Sports

"-Dynamic athlete with a decorated track and field profile that makes plays in all three phases of the game with his acceleration and agility.

-Could certainly carve out a role as a slot wide receiver with his field-flipping potential, but ceiling appears to be highest as a cover corner that can shadow top targets with his speed and fluidity.

-Effective in the trail technique and will generate takeaways with his instincts and vision as he’s quick to break on a pass.

-Locates the football in the deeper third with his head swivel and can play above assignments with his jump timing and ball skills.

-Will go low to make an open-field tackle, but isn’t the most physically imposing defender at this stage and will need to add some bulk in college, especially if he’s playing defense and not offense.

-Should add plenty of special teams value at his next stop given the skill set and could be deployed as a return man given his creativity.

-Projects as a potential impact player at the Power Four level."

The talented prospect has the chance of seeing the field early and when he does he will be an impact player for the Vols.

