Tennessee LB Signee TJ White Receives MAJOR Mississippi Honor

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the teams in the nation that had a very good class of 2026. They secured a guaranteed top-10 spot in the national rankings during the early signing period that will conclude on Friday. The Vols had the chance to snag many names that were worth mentioning during the period, but the real thing to talk about is how the Vols were able to keep all but one of their commits entering the event.

The Vols signed one of the better players at the linebacker position, who received arguably the best honor an individual can receive from inside the state lines of Mississippi. The linebacker from the state of Mississippi that they were able to land is TJ White. White is a linebacker who has been viewed as a top name in the class at the position, and is arguably the best player in the state of Mississippi. He backed that up with a recent award that he received.

TJ White Earns High Mississippi Honor

Jackson Academy LB TJ White during an unofficial visit to Tennessee. | (Photo courtesy of TJ White)

White was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Mississippi. This is given out to the best player in the state, regardless of classification, region, school, or position. Only one person per state receives this honor, and White was the person who received this in the state of Mississippi. He was also the lone Vols commit who received the honor across the nation. White will be an explosive defender for the Tennessee Volunteers, which is something that was expressed when he signed with the Vols.

If you are curious what the Vols could be getting out of the talented prospect, read what Andrew Ivins from 247Sports had to say. Take a look.

"Hybrid defender that can get after the quarterback. Snap count is heavy on the edge looks, but has also displayed the ability to drop as an off-ball linebacker in camp settings. Suddenness and unexpected power has proven to be no match for opposing offensive tackles as he attacks the corner with plenty of vigor. Super effective on delayed stunts as he builds momentum while crossing inside and flushes pockets with his downhill charge. Frequently makes stops in backside pursuit and has impressive hash-to-hash range. Might be on the smaller side for a full-time defensive end, but owns encouraging length measurements and should undergo a physical transformation in the coming years as body appears to still be maturing. Projects as a potential difference-maker at the Power Four level with his burst and energy. Likely to find most success in a role that asks him to rush from the outside as a linebacker or match up across the line as a blitzer on passing downs."

