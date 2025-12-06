National Analyst Evaluates Vols Signee Jordan Carter

The Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to become one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to the recruiting factor of things. They have landed some of the better players across the nation, and they have become one of the better teams on signing day and early signing day as a whole. That being as, they always find ways to be able to work their magic. The Vols worked their magic on Early Signing Day in the 2026 class, as the Vols landed many different prospects, but flipped some others.

The Vols made the addition of five new commitments on Wednesday. Three of these commits were via a flip, as they flipped JJ Finch from Alabama, flipped Carter Gooden from UCLA, and flipped Legend Bey back to their class from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Their two commitments include Logan Foley (who is a punter) and Jordan Carter, who is arguably the best player in the state of Georgia who remained uncommitted.

Carter is an edge rusher from the Peach State, who committed to the Tennessee Volunteers after spending a lot of time committed to the Texas A&M Aggies. He is from Douglas County High School. He is one of the better players in the state and has the chance to make an impact in the future for the Vols. Andrew Ivins evaluated the prospect and had a lot of good things to say. Here is what was said.

Andrew Ivins Evaluates Jordan Carter

Jordan Carter on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit | Jordan Carter

"-Thick edge defender with a well-rounded game that should offer some alignment flexibility at the next level as he might ultimately kick inside.

-A coordinated mover with some lateral quickness at 245 pounds that plays with impressive balance and awareness.

-More of a one-speed mover, but will win with power and can find some closing burst late when a rush lane opens.

-Displays adequate snap anticipation and get-off, which allows him to get a jump on opponents.

-Quick to establish leverage with his knee bend, but must improve anchor strength as double teams can present problems.

-Might not be the longest or most explosive front-line defender, but hard to knock the production as he totaled 23 tackles for loss and 18 sacks as a senior while facing respected Peach State competition.

-Likely will need a developmental year or two before he’s ready to go, but has what it takes to eventually provide valuable minutes for a Power Four program."

