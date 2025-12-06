National Analyst Shares Honest Tennessee Signee Hezekiah Harris Evaluation

The Tennessee Volunteers have done a great job when it comes to the 2026 recruiting cycle. They landed many prospects that were on or at the top of their board. They have landed players from all over the country, and they have flipped from all over the place. This includes flipping a long-term commit of an SEC program.

The Vols flipped one of the better players in the 2026 class, who was committed to the Auburn Tigers, which helped build the Vols' DL class even more than it was. The player that they were able to land is Hezekiah Harris, a premier prospect from the state of Alabama, who was committed to the Tigers for a very long time. He committed to the Tennessee Volunteers after a handful of visits to Knoxville, and a final decision that was made during the cycle. After he committed to the Tennessee Vols, he never looked back, which is what made him one of the more loyal players in the class.

Harris is a guy who has a lot of potential, and a guy who felt like a must-get for the Tennessee Volunteers and defensive linemen coach Rodney Garner. Not to mention that a guy like Tim Banks must've been very excited to be able to land the prospect as well.

Here is what the Vols will be getting out of the former Auburn commit, according to National Analyst Andrew Ivins from 247Sports .

Andre Ivins' Evaluating Vols Signee Hezekiah Harris

Hezekiah Harris/Instagram

"-Lanky pass rusher that’s going to likely be a longer burn as he needs to undergo a major physical transformation.

-Size has not been third-party verified, but is believed to be pushing 6-foot-5 and equipped with above-the-rim athleticism.

-Wins primarily with his reach as he can walk back high school offensive tackles with a long arm and drag quarterbacks to the ground when he earns the opportunity.

-Can be a bit of a segmented mover as he’s tight in the midline. Improved flexibility should also help him find a lower pad level.

-Has put encouraging spells of play on tape since his freshman year, but has to find a motor and get more aggressive as he can disappear for stretches during games.

-Should be viewed as a developmental defensive end with Power Four starter upside that’s likely going to need plenty of time to get the body right and enhance technique before he’s ready to go."

