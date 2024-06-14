Nic Moore Moves Up Official Visit With Tennessee
2025 four-star offensive lineman Nic Moore has moved up his official visit date with the Tennessee Volunteers.
After postponing his official commitment date, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Nic Moore has decided to move up his official visit date with the Vols to this weekend. In an announcement via Moore's X account, he stated, "I will be on Rocky Top this weekend for my official visit!!"
Ranked as On3 Industry's No. 25 interior offensive lineman in his class, Moore holds 11 offers from across the country, with Tennessee and West Virginia currently seen as favorites to secure his commitment. His decision to move up his visit to Knoxville, coupled with the postponement of his commitment date, appears to bolster Tennessee's chances of gaining Moore's commitment.
Moore had a great time on his most recent visit to Knoxville, highlighting a growing connection with the coaching staff and praising the community.
"The community was involved. Everybody, from the adults to the little kids, was involved, and that's something that I like because it gives us a sense of togetherness. And so I really liked that part of it." Moore went on to say "I know a little bit about Coach Heupel, a little bit about Coach Elarbee. They know a little bit about me, and I feel like our connection's grown a lot more. And I'm really appreciative of the people that they are and the program that they run." Moore said.
