Tennessee to Play in 'High Stake Showdown' in 2024 College Football Season
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play in what has been deemed a 'high stake showdown' during the 2024 college football season.
When taking a look around SEC football schedules this year, you'll have a hard time finding a program that doesn't have to endure a difficult slate of games at some point in their schedule. The Tennessee Volunteers are no exception to this as their schedule has several upper-tier conference opponents, and one of them has already been deemed a 'high stake showdown'.
The Athletic released an article that listed out some of the top high-stakes showdown games in college football this season, and Tennessee vs Oklahoma made the list. This is the Volunteers' first conference game of the season and it will be head coach Josh Heupel's first return to Norman since being a part of the staff. According to The Athletic, there is a lot on the line for the Volunteers in this game.
"If the Vols lose, questions will come up about how far behind they may have fallen in the SEC. Oklahoma is still the conference newcomer and has more prove-it games down the line in a loaded SEC schedule," the article stated.
The article also mentioned that the quarterback matchup between Nico Iamaleava and Jackson Arnold will be an interesting one to watch unfold. Both players are entering very pivotal seasons of their college careers. Both Iamaleava and Arnold will be full-time starters for the first time in their careers and both will be looking to prove that they are one of the top players at their position this season.
