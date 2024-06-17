No. 1 ranked OT in the nation visits Tennessee
2025 five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. (Charlotte, NC) visited Tennessee football over the weekend.
It was a massive weekend of recruiting for the Vols, with no name bigger than David Sanders Jr making an official visit to Knoxville. Ranked as the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle by On3, Sanders is among the most highly coveted prospects in the country. Tennessee has managed to distinguish itself from the nearly 100 collegiate offers Sanders has received, becoming one of six schools in contention to land On3's No. 2 ranked overall prospect in the country.
Tennessee is listed alongside Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and South Carolina as one of Sanders' top schools. After his visit to Rocky Top this weekend, Sanders felt like a major priority, noting that the Vols did an excellent job during his visit.
“They treated me like a priority like they have been, even though there were so many guys here I still felt like I was a priority for the program - they did a great job for sure," Sanders said
Sanders added that he had the chance to further get to know Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee during his visit, noting that their relationship has been amazing throughout the recruiting process.
“Coach Elarbee and I really click. He reminds me of my offensive line coach, Coach Goodwin from Providence Day. Just a mild-mannered guy, but very technical. I got to learn more about him over the weekend spending time with him out on the boat, in the car and stuff like that.”Sanders said.
Sanders will conclude his visits with a trip to Ohio State the weekend of June 21 before making his official commitment in either July or early August. He mentioned that his decision will be based on which school feels like home and where he can be developed at the highest level.
