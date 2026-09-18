Tennessee Football Could Be Making a Push for a 2027 Prospect Who is Committed

Tennessee is looking to officially put a bow on its 2027 recruiting class, which already consists of 19 commits, including nine from the state of Tennessee (or 10 if you want to include David Gabriel-Georges). For the most part, the Vols have wrapped up recruiting the class, yet a few targets remain.

Tennessee Pushing for Memphis Commit

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee’s game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, Joshua Lane, a 2027 three-star defensive line prospect, was offered by Tennessee. He is from Memphis and is currently committed to Charles Huff and the Memphis Tigers. He has been picking up steam on the recruiting trail over the past few weeks, being offered by Alabama, Missouri, and Mississippi State, among others.

He committed to the Tigers back in June, but with multiple power four programs in pursuit, Lane will have a lot to mull over before making any final decisions.

He will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend, according to 247 Sports.

Lane is ranked as a top 50 player in the state and would make for a fine addition to Tennessee's recruiting class.

More About Tennessee’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Chattanooga Baylor’s David Gabriel-Georges hurdles a Trinity defender to score on the opening drive of the second half. Sep 11, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s 2027 recruiting class might not be a top 10 class in the country according to the rankings, but it sure has a ton of guys who could become future stars for the Vols.

The obvious ones are David Gabriel-Georges (who is off to a hot start in his senior season), Kesean Bowman, and Malik Howard.

Looking beyond them, Marcus Jones has a lot of potential at the safety position.

Another player to look out for is Asa Barnes. The three-star running back has gone off over the past few weeks, including a five-touchdown performance in one game.

Quarterback commit Derrick Baker has been very impressive, including putting up a big-time performance against Tennessee powerhouse Battle Ground Academy. In the game, Baker had 326 combined passing and rushing yards, with five total touchdowns (three through the air and two on the ground).

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.