Recruiting Expert Logs Prediction For Jadon Perlotte
2025 four-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte (Buford, Ga.) has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, but the Tennessee Volunteers are surging in this race.
Buford High School linebacker Jadon Perlotte has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since December of 2022 but has always kept an open recruitment. Perlotte has favored several other programs throughout this race, but the Tennessee Volunteers are the latest to surge for him.
Perlotte officially visited Tennessee in June, and the Vols showed excellently. Head coach Josh Heupel and linebackers coach William Inge have invested much time into his recruitment and want to make him the focal point of their linebacker class. Perlotte has yet to make a final decision ahead of his senior season, but On3's Chad Simmons logged a prediction in Tennessee's favor on Sunday.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
