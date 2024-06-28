Recruiting Expert Submits Prediction For Da'Saahn Brame
2025 four-star tight end Da'Saahn Brame (Derby, Ks.) decides between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oregon Ducks tomorrow.
Derby High School tight end Da'Saahn Brame is set to come off the board on Saturday. The talented tight end will decide between the Oregon Ducks and Tennessee Volunteers; Oregon felt like they had most of the momentum leading up to this, but a recruiting expert seems to think the Vols have a real chance.
247Sports's Tom Loy submitted a prediction for Volunteers to land Brame over Oregon, which would be a massive win for this coaching staff. They already have a commitment from Southlake Carroll High School tight end Jack VanDorselaer, and the only tight end they want to pair with him in this class is Brame. We'll ultimately see what he decides, but this could be a big last-minute win for Tennessee.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
