Los Angeles Lakers Select Dalton Knecht From Tennessee

Evan Crowell

Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) makes a jump shot against Purdue during the second half of the NCAA tournament Midwest Regional Elite 8 round at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, March 31, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Former Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht has been selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 15 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Former Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht has officially heard his name called in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Lakers selected him with the No. 15 overall pick, making Knecht the third lottery pick in the University of Tennessee's history, the first since 2022.

Knecht had a stellar lone season on Rocky Top, leading the Volunteers to their second Elite 8 appearance in program history. He earned first-team All-American honors to go along with his SEC Player of the Year Award; Knecht averaged 21.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He was one of the top shooters in the country, attempting 6.5 threes per game and shooting 39.7%.

He also made big waves during the NCAA Tournament, averaging 26 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in four postseason games. Tennessee lost to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Elite 8, ending one of the most magical runs in program history that should propel the Vols into an even higher territory in the coming years.

