Scouting New Tennessee Football Commit: Princeton Uwaifo

In-state offensive tackle commit Princeton Uwaifo brings an intriguing skillset to the 2027 recruiting class for Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Shayne Pickering

Siegel (TN) 2027 offensive tackles Princeton Uwaifo
The Tennessee Volunteers has added another commit to the 2027 recruiting class as in-state offensive tackle Princeton Uwaifo announced his decision today after the Oklahoma game.

He brings an intriguing skillset to the tackle position with a package of strong traits that should create a lot of excitement for offensive line coach Glen Elarbee to work with when he gets to campus.

The Scouting Report

Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee at Tennessee Vol football practice

Uwaifo is a big, lengthy offensive tackle prospect that has the right skillset and collection of athletic tools to be an high-impact starter inside a conference like the SEC with a good coaching staff.

He has very good length that can swallow up opposing pass rushers with the core strength to recover and push them out of the pocket, while also possessing the athleticism to work up to the second level to get in space and take care of blocking assignments.

He has a strong baseline with his tools, strength, and athleticism and is developing quickly in the mental aspect of the game, something that should get even better with the Tennessee staff.

Taking the Next Step Forward

Siegel (TN) 2027 offensive tackle Princeton Uwaifo

The first thing you notice when you walk on the field for warmups is how big the new Tennessee offensive line commit is, standing at 6-foot-7 and a lean 300 pounds.

While he is a tackle prospect with great size, he also has the athleticism to keep up on the outside and work to the second level to take care of a blocking assignment, and that athleticism keeps showing more and more as he quickens the process in which he reads his assignments during the play, something he placed an emphasis on improving this season.

"My footwork and hands, I feel like I improved on everything. Last year I was kind of just out there. This year, I feel my technique is a lot better and a lot more consistent," he told Vols on SI.

What This Means for the 2027 Class

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during warm-ups before a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 1, 2025.

This commitment gives the Tennessee Vols a blue-chip offensive tackle prospect at an early point of the cycle, still over a year out from his signing day.

As someone who lives in Murfreesboro and is an in-state prospect, Josh Heupel and his staff have been able to bring him to campus several times, something that is certain not to change now especially with the decision to commit.

The in-state class for the 2027 cycle is filled with attractive talent, including Uwaifo, and it has allowed for the program to get a strong kickstart to the next recruiting cycle.

Published
