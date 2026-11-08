Tennessee Basketball Recruiting Target Commits to SEC Rival

It is commitment day for one of the more intriguing prospects in the country, who has yet to commit to a program, as Yohane Kabongo has made his official decision. The talented prospect was set to announce his commitment between multiple schools. This includes the Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The decision has been made, and the talented prospect will not be attending the University of Tennessee, which ultimately means that Coach Rick Barnes, one of the more legendary coaches in all of college basketball, remains one of the few big-name programs without a commit in the class of 2027.

Yohane Kabongo Commits to Alabama

Nov 6, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats reacts during the second half against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead he will be committing to Alabama.

Kabongo is ranked as the nation's No. 66 prospect in the country, according to ESPN, and he is also ranked as a four-star center. In terms of his positional ranking, he is viewed as the No. 10 player in the country at the center position, while also ranking as the state of Florida's No. 7 prospect, according to ESPN.

This is a big announcement that has been made, and it changes the SEC entirely moving forward, as this is one of the best conferences, if not the best in all of college basketball. This means prospects like Kabongo are viewed as difference-makers, especially when considering the turnover rate that each of the three finalists has when it comes to the NBA. For instance, the Volunteers just lost their star freshman last season, Nate Ament, to the NBA Draft, as freshmen can leave for the draft following their first season in college basketball in a large majority of cases.

The future of Tennessee basketball is a bit unknown, and that isn't due to the fact that the Vols can't bring in talent, but rather due to the fact that the Volunteers were heavily involved in the transfer portal. The majority of their roster is from the transfer portal, leaving the future unknown.

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