Tennessee Football Commit DaYon Cooper Named to Mr. Football Semifinalist List

The Tennessee Volunteers have some of the best players in the state of Tennessee committed in the class of 2027. In fact, some of these players are even up for the Mr. Football award in the state of Tennessee.

One of the players who is up for the award is a player that the Tennessee Volunteers landed at the wide receiver position.

DaYon Cooper Named as a Mr. Football Semifinalist

Division 1- Class 1A, DaYon Cooper, South Pittsburg, speaks to members of the media after being awarded winner of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football 2025 during the Titans Mr. Football Awards at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, on Tuesday Dec, 9, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DaYon Cooper has been named to the state of Tennessee's Mr. Football semifinalist list in Class 1A football, which is what his team, South Pittsburg, competes in. He won the award in 2025.

Cooper is joined by Cole Brown (McKenzie), Knox Israel (South Pittsburg), Darion Taylor (Humboldt), and Jackson Smith (Cornersville).

Cooper is a standout wide receiver who was previously committed to the Florida State Seminoles before he ultimately decided to commit to the Tennessee Volunteers and Coach Kelsey Pope, who is the wide receiver coach in Knoxville.

Cooper has been dominant all season long, as he has been the vertical threat for the Pirates this season. He has even been so dominant that teams have attempted to double-team him, but even that doesn't work because, in Class 1A, he is a unique prospect.

In fact, it is a safe bet to throw the ball to him one-on-one, as he is likely going to come down with the ball.

Tennessee commit Dayon Cooper with the 25-yard touchdown grab on 4&7.



Cooper has both scores for the Pirates.



South Pittsburg 14, Red Bank 0.



5:18 2Q#BestofPreps pic.twitter.com/IL58EC5kY0 — Patrick MacCoon (@PMacCoon) September 25, 2026

As of now, the Pirates are 9-1, as their only defeat is against the Silverdale Baptist Academy program. This means that they are once again expected to make a deep run in the playoffs. Cooper helped lead the team to the state title last season, and they could have another championship by the end of the season if he keeps playing the way that he is.

Following his high school season, he is expected to make his way to Tennessee and compete for reps, as he is one of the few wide receiver commits in the class of 2027 for Josh Heupel and company.

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