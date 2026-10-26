Tennessee Commit Brandon Leavell Shares Family Connection Behind His Recruiting Pitch

For Tennessee commit Brandon Leavell, returning to Knoxville for the Third Saturday in October meant spending time with the people he hopes will shape his college experience.

The matchup with Alabama gave Leavell another opportunity to reconnect with Tennessee’s coaching staff, strengthen relationships with fellow commits, and make a recruiting pitch that hits close to home.

“It felt amazing getting back to Knoxville for such a big game like the Third Saturday in October,” Leavell said.

His excitement extended well beyond the rivalry itself. From his conversations with coaches to time spent alongside potential future teammates, Leavell described a visit built around relationships.

Tennessee football commit Brandon Leavell previews his senior season.



Take a look:https://t.co/v16szJmeck pic.twitter.com/vnRujR1cN5 — Tennessee Volunteers on SI (@VolsOnSI) August 16, 2026

Tennessee’s Coaches Feel Like Family

Recruiting relationships can help bring a prospect into a program. For Leavell, those connections continue to make returning to Tennessee meaningful even after his commitment.

Asked about seeing the coaching staff again, he explained just how comfortable he feels around the people recruiting him.

“I was very excited to see the coaches because they are more like family than anything,” Leavell said. “I think they were just excited to see me, especially on a special occasion like this past weekend.”

That sense of belonging stood out in his account of the trip. Leavell already sees Tennessee’s coaches as people with whom he has developed a personal connection, giving each return visit significance beyond watching a football game.

The Alabama weekend provided another opportunity to maintain those relationships while experiencing one of the program’s biggest annual matchups.

“After getting the offer, some kids, they slack off a little bit. He’s really gotten better.”



Profiled fast-rising Tennessee commit Brandon “Slim” Leavell, No. 7 in the @Tennessean’s Dandy Dozen.@Slim_Leavell14 @GCSsportstweets https://t.co/yHLuuIwPNO — Jacob Shames (@Jacob_Shames) July 26, 2026

Building Bonds With Fellow Commits

Leavell also used the visit to get closer to other members of Tennessee’s recruiting class.

“I got to spend time with a lot of the commits this past weekend,” Leavell said. “It was a great experience being around those guys and building relationships that would last a long time. I’m glad I got to experience Saturday with those guys.”

Those interactions give the commits time to learn about one another before they share a college locker room. For Leavell, the opportunity to experience the rivalry alongside that group was an important part of the weekend.

Goodpasture players, from left, Heath Vinett (11), Chase Angell (12) and Brandon Leavell (14) during Tennessee Titans high school football media day at Nissan Stadium Monday, July 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leavell Makes Top In-State Target Jermaine Cobbins a Priority

Brandon Leavell is doing more than building relationships with Tennessee’s current commits. He is working to bring one of the state’s premier prospects to Knoxville, and this recruitment comes with a family connection.

His cousin, Jermaine Cobbins, is a Springfield High School cornerback in the 2028 class. The Rivals Industry Ranking currently places Cobbins No. 18 nationally, No. 3 among cornerbacks, and No. 1 in Tennessee, underscoring the significance of the Vols’ pursuit.



Springfield's Jermaine Cobbins (1) pulls in a touchdown past Pearl-Cohn's Deshawn Cotten (13) during the fourth quarter at Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Leavell, getting Cobbins to bring Tennessee has become a personal priority.

“I talked to a couple of guys, and the main one was my cousin, Jermaine Cobbins,” Leavell said. “I have been working on trying to get him for a while now, and my biggest thing is why not stay home.”

Tennessee faces substantial competition. Cobbins’ offer list includes Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Notre Dame, among others. His recruitment reaches well beyond the state’s borders, giving Leavell plenty of reason to keep delivering his stay-home message.

Cobbins also attended the Alabama game, giving the Vols another opportunity to strengthen their relationship with a major in-state target. As previously reported by Vols on SI, National Playmakers Academy director of scouting Hunter DeNote said Cobbins was impressed by Tennessee’s defensive physicality and the atmosphere inside Neyland Stadium.

The coaching relationships are another important part of Tennessee’s pursuit. According to that report, Cobbins’ connection with Anthony Poindexter dates back to Poindexter’s time at Penn State, while cornerbacks coach Derek Jones has become more involved in his recruitment.

Leavell adds a different connection to those efforts. His pitch comes from a cousin who has already chosen Tennessee and wants Cobbins alongside him.

That family relationship doesn't guarantee a commitment, but it gives the Vols another advocate as they pursue one of the most highly ranked players in their backyard. Leavell has made his preference clear, and he intends to keep making the case for staying home.

Goodpasture High School defensive back Brandon Leavell, a Dandy Dozen selection for the 2026 TSSAA football season, poses for a portrait, Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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