Game Day Predictions: Tennessee vs. Alabama Football

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to play later today. This means that it is time to predict the game, which is exactly what our staff did. Here is who was selected by each member in the predictions.

Caleb Sisk: Alabama Wins 35-21

Oct 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) throws the ball against Georgia at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“The Tennessee Volunteers are entering this game following a middle-of-the-pack type of performance. The Vols have a much tougher task against a vulnerable Alabama team, which is extremely banged up. Regardless, I still believe that the constant growth from Keelon Russell and some elite talent on the defensive side give Alabama the edge in this game. I do believe this will be a sloppier performance for the Vols, who continue to search for a ranked victory, which they haven’t done in multiple seasons. I have 35-21 Alabama,” Sisk said.

Dale Dowden: Alabama Wins 42-31

Alabama defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. (5) celebrates during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Both teams have their struggles as the Third Saturday in October is approaching. Alabama looks to be a bit more in sync offensively than the Vols. The Tennessee defensive front will have to play their best game of the season and hope that the offense can find its groove as early as possible. I believe the Tide will edge out the Vols, but if Josh Heupel can get the quarterback to settle in and play loose, Tennessee can make things happen and potentially pull off the "upset,” Dowden said.

Josh Greer: Tennessee Wins 27-24

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) after a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Tennessee enters Saturday looking to build on its momentum after picking up a hard-fought 24–17 road victory over Arkansas. The Third Saturday in October rivalry always brings plenty of excitement, but this matchup carries even more importance as both programs look to strengthen their position in the SEC standings. The biggest storyline for Tennessee will be the quarterback situation and whether George MacIntyre continues leading the offense. MacIntyre threw for 247 yards, but also had 2 interceptions in his first career start against Arkansas. However, Tennessee will need another strong performance from DeSean Bishop and the running game to keep Alabama's defense honest. Establishing the run early will be critical, especially against a talented Crimson Tide defense. Tennessee's defensive front will also need to continue creating pressure and limiting explosive plays. I expect this to be a physical game that comes down to the fourth quarter. Alabama will be motivated to bounce back, but playing inside Neyland Stadium should give Tennessee an advantage. The Vols have shown they can win close games, and I believe their defensive front will play a major role in determining the outcome. If Tennessee protects the football, establishes Bishop early, and avoids giving up big plays, I expect the Vols to make enough plays late to pull off the upset and give Tennessee fans another memorable Third Saturday in October,” Greer said.

Major Passons: Tennessee Wins 27-24

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) and defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) celebrate a play against the Furman Paladins during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Vols have not played their best football as a team yet. The defense has been sensational, but the offense needs to get things going. This game is the game I think they figure it all out. The game being at Neyland is a massive advantage, and I think the Vols will win their third-straight contest against Alabama in Knoxville,” Passons said.

Eli Elrod: Tennessee Wins 24-17

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) and defensive back Christian Harrison (1) tackle Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) short of the goal line during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Tennessee has a real chance to pull off the upset against Alabama if its defense continues to play at a high level and the offense establishes the run early. DeSean Bishop has been extremely productive over the past two games and should play a major role in helping the Vols control the clock and keep Alabama’s offense off the field. If the Volunteer defense can force a turnover or two and the offense can capitalize on scoring opportunities, Tennessee should be able to secure the victory over Alabama in Knoxville," Elrod said.

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