Game Day Predictions: Tennessee vs. Alabama Football
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The Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to play later today. This means that it is time to predict the game, which is exactly what our staff did. Here is who was selected by each member in the predictions.
Caleb Sisk: Alabama Wins 35-21
“The Tennessee Volunteers are entering this game following a middle-of-the-pack type of performance. The Vols have a much tougher task against a vulnerable Alabama team, which is extremely banged up. Regardless, I still believe that the constant growth from Keelon Russell and some elite talent on the defensive side give Alabama the edge in this game. I do believe this will be a sloppier performance for the Vols, who continue to search for a ranked victory, which they haven’t done in multiple seasons. I have 35-21 Alabama,” Sisk said.
Dale Dowden: Alabama Wins 42-31
“Both teams have their struggles as the Third Saturday in October is approaching. Alabama looks to be a bit more in sync offensively than the Vols. The Tennessee defensive front will have to play their best game of the season and hope that the offense can find its groove as early as possible. I believe the Tide will edge out the Vols, but if Josh Heupel can get the quarterback to settle in and play loose, Tennessee can make things happen and potentially pull off the "upset,” Dowden said.
Josh Greer: Tennessee Wins 27-24
“Tennessee enters Saturday looking to build on its momentum after picking up a hard-fought 24–17 road victory over Arkansas. The Third Saturday in October rivalry always brings plenty of excitement, but this matchup carries even more importance as both programs look to strengthen their position in the SEC standings. The biggest storyline for Tennessee will be the quarterback situation and whether George MacIntyre continues leading the offense. MacIntyre threw for 247 yards, but also had 2 interceptions in his first career start against Arkansas. However, Tennessee will need another strong performance from DeSean Bishop and the running game to keep Alabama's defense honest. Establishing the run early will be critical, especially against a talented Crimson Tide defense. Tennessee's defensive front will also need to continue creating pressure and limiting explosive plays. I expect this to be a physical game that comes down to the fourth quarter. Alabama will be motivated to bounce back, but playing inside Neyland Stadium should give Tennessee an advantage. The Vols have shown they can win close games, and I believe their defensive front will play a major role in determining the outcome. If Tennessee protects the football, establishes Bishop early, and avoids giving up big plays, I expect the Vols to make enough plays late to pull off the upset and give Tennessee fans another memorable Third Saturday in October,” Greer said.
Major Passons: Tennessee Wins 27-24
“The Vols have not played their best football as a team yet. The defense has been sensational, but the offense needs to get things going. This game is the game I think they figure it all out. The game being at Neyland is a massive advantage, and I think the Vols will win their third-straight contest against Alabama in Knoxville,” Passons said.
Eli Elrod: Tennessee Wins 24-17
"Tennessee has a real chance to pull off the upset against Alabama if its defense continues to play at a high level and the offense establishes the run early. DeSean Bishop has been extremely productive over the past two games and should play a major role in helping the Vols control the clock and keep Alabama’s offense off the field. If the Volunteer defense can force a turnover or two and the offense can capitalize on scoring opportunities, Tennessee should be able to secure the victory over Alabama in Knoxville," Elrod said.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_