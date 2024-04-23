Tennessee Continues Excellent In-State Run
The Tennessee Volunteers added 2025 four-star wide receiver Radarious Jackson (Memphis, Tenn.) to their recruiting class on Monday afternoon.
Sheffield High School wide receiver Radarious Jackson committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday afternoon, choosing the Vols over Auburn, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss. He was the ninth Tennessee commit in the 2025 recruiting cycle, giving them the No. 12 class in the On3 Team Rankings.
Jackson is the No. 6 prospect in Tennessee, giving the Vols three of the top six recruits. Baylor School athlete Cameron Sparks is the No. 3 in-state prospect, and he's been trending to the Vols for several months, though his recruitment is far from over. Head coach Josh Heupel has been adamant about locking down the state's borders since he accepted the job, and it's serving him well in one of the best recruiting cycles the state has seen in years.
Since the 2023 class, Tennessee has landed seven of 18 prospects who ranked inside the state's top 6. They've landed the the state's top prospect twice in that time period and routinely land prospects who reside within the top-three. There's a lot to like about Tennessee's recruiting efforts under Heupel, and their commitment to landing Tennessee talent is chief among them.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
