Tennessee Football Quarterback Commit Derrick Baker Talks Relief of Being Committed Ahead of His Senior Season

The Tennessee Volunteers have a total of 19 commits entering the high school season when it comes to the class of 2027. While they have many commits at certain positions, one position that they have one commit at is the quarterback position. The current Vols quarterback commit is Derrick Baker, who is viewed as a three-star from Milton High School.

The talented quarterback announced his commitment to the Vols over multiple talented teams and has stayed committed to the Vols despite receiving a push from multiple schools. Baker is instead focused on the upcoming high school season that is ahead of him, as he is the starting gunslinger for one of the more popular high school football programs, Milton High School.

He recently discussed the season, and more with Vols On SI. Here is what he had to say.

Derrick Baker Talks Upcoming Season and More

Derrick Baker at Tennessee in the offseason | Derrick Baker

"My thoughts are just to go out there and have fun with the guys for my last year, then of course, go win it all," the Tennessee Volunteers quarterback commit stated when speaking with Vols On SI.

While winning the state championship is a massive goal for Baker, it won't come easy. Especially when considering the division that he plays in. That, of course, is 5A in the state of Georgia. Baker is planning to improve his game during his final season of high school football. Baker would preview what his biggest goal is this season.

"Biggest goal for the upcoming season is to better every part of my game, from pocket passing to extending plays, and then become a better leader of myself and for my teammates," Baker said.

Entering this final season of his high school career, Baker is a committed quarterback. Baker's commitment to the Vols is something that could be viewed as a relief, as his full focus can be on his team and his personal development while chasing a ring in the state of Georgia.

"It’s been a major relief, just mainly knowing that I have the place I want to be and can’t wait to get there, but got to handle business in the season first before anything in the future," Baker said.

Baker had a message to all Tennessee football fans who will be watching his season closely. Here is what he had to say to close his interview with Vols On SI.

"Vol fans should know that this season they’re going to get a glimpse of what’s coming next! GBO," Baker said.