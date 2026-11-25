Four-star offensive tackle Rashaun Lavata'i took an unofficial visit to Knoxville over the weekend as Tennessee hosted LSU. The Washington native left Rocky Top with a scholarship offer and an important decision to make. According to Rivals' Brandon Huffman, Tennessee is making a late push for the talented offensive lineman, who has been committed to Washington State since June.

Tennessee Looking to Flip Four-Star Offensive Tackle

Lavata'i attends Curtis Senior High School in University Place, Washington. The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle is ranked as the No. 120 overall prospect, No. 12 offensive tackle, and No. 2 player in Washington in the 2027 class by Rivals.

Lavata'i announced his Tennessee offer on social media Sunday following his visit and conversation with Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee. The talented offensive tackle previously received offers from Washington, Utah, UCLA, Arizona, and Oregon State, among others.

However, Tennessee's late arrival in his recruitment presents an entirely different opportunity. The chance to compete in the SEC and develop against some of the nation's premier defensive linemen could make Rocky Top an attractive destination. The Volunteers will now look to convince Lavata'i to trade his Washington State commitment for a future in Knoxville.

Tennessee Continues to Build in the Trenches

NEW: Washington State commit Rashaun Lavata'i just took an unofficial to Tennessee.



And the Vols offered the University Place (Wash.) Curtis 2027 tackle on the visit.



With the early signing period nine days away, the four-star will now weigh the late SEC offer before he… pic.twitter.com/lJ1cKad9mc — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) November 23, 2026

The Volunteers understand the importance of building depth along the offensive line, particularly when competing in the SEC. Tennessee's offensive line was recently named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award for the fourth time in five seasons. The recognition highlights the consistency the program has established up front under Heupel. Helping to establish one of the nation's top rushing teams.

Lavata'i possesses the frame and developmental upside to become an imposing presence along the offensive front. His addition would further strengthen a 2027 recruiting class that already features highly touted in-state offensive tackle Princeton Uwaifo.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

While immediate contributors are valuable, recruiting and developing offensive linemen remains essential to sustaining long-term success. The physical demands of an SEC schedule make quality depth in the trenches a necessity rather than a luxury. Adding another highly regarded offensive tackle would give Tennessee even more young talent to develop.

The Clock Is Ticking Ahead of Early Signing Day

With the early signing period beginning December 2, Tennessee has a limited window to pull off a recruiting flip. However, getting a committed prospect to travel across the country this late in the recruiting cycle is noteworthy in itself. Lavata'i must now weigh his longstanding commitment to Washington State against the opportunity presented by Tennessee.

Heupel and his staff are clearly not content to stand pat with their current recruiting class, which is an impressive class. The Volunteers continue to search for difference-makers on both sides of the football. Tennessee's pursuit of Lavata'i will be another recruiting storyline worth monitoring as signing day approaches.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.