With the 2027 recruiting class being pretty much wrapped up, Tennessee is attempting to sign a top-10 class in the 2028 recruiting cycle. The Vols currently only have one commitment in the class, but are looking to add more in the coming months.

Unfortunately, the Vols have missed on one of their top targets in the class.

Nick Carroll Commits to the Georgia Bulldogs

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel on the field during a game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2028 four-star safety Nick Carroll has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida, according to Hayes Fawcett.

The Peach State native was ranked as high as the 48th-best player in the country, the fourth-ranked safety, and the fifth-ranked player from the state of Georgia.

Tennessee pushed hard for him, but ultimately they could not get him away from the in-state Bulldogs.

With Carroll committing to Georgia, the Vols have missed out on yet another safety prospect that they were targeting who committed to another SEC school. This comes after four-star safeties Giovanni Tuggle and Braylen Bedford committed to Ole Miss just a few weeks ago. Tennessee will likely not give up on any of the three until National Signing Day of their senior years.

More About Carroll

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel stands with running back Justin Baker (2) and defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) during the post game celebration after Tennesee defeated Kennesaw State in a college football game on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here’s what Rivals’ Jeremy Johnson said about Carroll:

“Carroll can run. He can cover a lot of ground quickly when he locks in on the football. Carroll isn’t a big safety, but his speed makes him a problem for offenses in space. Carroll can also play physical and has a good feel for positioning himself to make tackles in the open field. Carroll will not be pigeonholed into any particular spot in the secondary. Carroll is a safety, but he has the skill set to play cornerback if need be. Expect Carroll to play safety at Georgia. He is most likely a free safety. The star position may not be out of the question either. There are many similarities to current Georgia safety Rasean Dinkins. The former Warner Robins star, Dinkins, was a playmaker all over the field in high school. Dinkins has quickly adapted and earned a big role in Georgia’s secondary. The same tools exist in Carroll’s game. The ball skills, nose for the ball, speed and even the beginnings of a sound tackler translate to being a key contributor in Athens.”

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.