Asa Barnes Breaks Down His Decision to Commit to Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers have been on a race to land outstanding running back Asa Barnes from Westview High School in Martin, Tennessee. Barnes is an in-state talent, but one that is worth landing, as he was set to announce his commitment between the Vols, Florida State Seminoles, Arkansas Razorbacks, and the USC Trojans.

Luckily for the Vols, he announced his commitment to Tennessee, and will join David Gabriel-Georges at the running back position in the class of 2027. Here is what Asa Barnes had to say about the commitment

What Asa Barnes Said About Committing to Tennessee

Westview's Asa Barnes (5) carries the ball during the Class 3A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Being a Tennessee native and hearing how glorious it is to play in Neyland in from of 100k fans along with All the coaches pouring into me I just could definitely see myself there in the future," Barnes said when it came tio his committed to the Vols.

The talented running back opted to commit to the Vols over many great programs. This decision wasn't made lightly, but Barnes explained how Coach Josh Heupel and De'Rail Sims made the decision easier.

"It was definitely a great mixture between Coach Heupel and Coach Sims: they both made me and my family feel like a priority from day 1," Barnes said when speaking with Vols on SI.

Committing to a school wasn't easy, but Barnes described the moment that it became a reality to him.

"After my official visit, it became reality to me that playing at Neyland could become a real thing,' Barnes said.

Barnes would leave off with a message to Tennessee fans now that he is committed to the college program, as he encourages others to stay tuned. Here is what he had to say to leave off with his conversation with Vols on SI.

"Be on the lookout for some big things in the future," Barnes said.

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