Earlier during the day, it was reported that the nation's top-ranked player, DJ Jacobs, was decommitting from Ohio State.

Jacobs originally committed to the Buckeyes last December, but over the last few months, it seemed like other programs were making moves in his recruitment.

Throughout this fall, he has gone on visits with his younger brother, Dawson Jacobs, who is a four-star prospect in the 2028 class. This includes a trip to Knoxville just last weekend, as the Vols hosted LSU.

Three schools seemed to be in the tight race for Jacobs after his decommitment, per Chad Simmons, and the three were Tennessee, Miami, and Georgia.

Tennessee's current defensive line coach is Rodney Garner, who is a legend in college football. Garner coached Jacobs' father back at Georgia, and he still has a close connection to the Jacobs family.

Combine that with the fact that Jacobs is an Adidas athlete, and Tennessee is one of, if not the biggest college brands that are sponsored by Adidas, and it seemed like Tennessee could be the future home of Jacobs.

However, that is not the case, instead, Jacobs has found a new home.

DJ Jacobs Commits to Miami

Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, Georgia) defensive lineman DJ Jacobs attends the Ohio State football game against Ball State at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Hayes Fawcett, who reported Jacobs' decommitment earlier in the day, has since also reported that Jacobs has committed to the Miami Hurricanes.

This summer, there was a lot of talk about Jacobs potentially flipping to the Hurricanes, but ultimately nothing came of it. They never gave up, and now Miami is getting the five-star edge rusher.

Miami now holds the top-ranked recruiting class in the country in the 2027 cycle (per Rivals), with five five-stars committed to the program: DJ Jacobs, A'mir Sears, Brysen Wright, Jaiden Bryant, and Donte Wright. The Hurricanes also hold a commitment from the nation's third-ranked quarterback, Israel Abrams.

Tennessee is still in hot pursuit of the younger Jacobs brother, Dawson. The 2028 prospect has always spoken very highly of Tennessee, and the family connection with Garner helps there as well, but we will just have to see where he ends up. They are likely going to remain in the picture for DJ, as he doesn't sign until the early signing period next week.

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