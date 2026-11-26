Early National Signing Day is just a few days away, and that means a lot of uncommitted 2027 prospects will be committing over the next couple of days.

2027 defensive back Dylan Haley committed to Tennessee back in June following an official visit over Ole Miss, Florida, and Auburn.

However, on November 10th, Haley announced on his social media that he was decommitting from the Vols.

Since then, he has reported receiving two new offers from UConn and Appalachian State on X/Twitter. Rivals' Chad Simmons also reported that the in-state Georgia Bulldogs were in pursuit of him. After much speculation, he has announced his new home.

Dylan Haley Announces Commitment

Dylan Haley on his Appalachian State official visit | Via Dylan Haley on X

After taking an official visit recently, Haley has announced that he is committing to Appalachian State.

The Cherokee Bluff (Georgia) prospect has had a good senior season, playing both ways for the Bears. On offense, he has totaled 679 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. On defense, Haley has tallied 35 total tackles and an interception. Despite his performance on the field, his Cherokee Bluff squad missed the playoffs, going 4-6.

Haley is ranked as high as a four-star prospect (247 Sports) in the 2027 class, and now joins Appalachian State's top-ranked recruiting class in the Sun Belt in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

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More About Haley's Decommitment

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel signals to an official during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Haley addressed his decision to decommit from the Vols in a post on his social media.

"First and foremost, I want to thank the entire Tennessee coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of the Vol family. I also want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this process. Sometimes the path we envision for ourselves isn't the path God has planned for us. After much prayer, thought, and conversations with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Tennessee and reopen my recruitment. I am grateful for the relationships I've built and the opportunities I've been given. I trust that God has a plan for my future, and I am excited to see where He leads me."

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