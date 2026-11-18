The Tennessee Volunteers' 2027 commits have received their newest ranking from 247Sports. While some of the news is great for some Tennessee commits, others dropped in the rankings, leaving their ranking lower than before.

Here is the updated rankings, along with what happened along the way.

David Gabriel-Georges (9th in the nation)

Baylor's David Gabriel-Georges (0) carries the ball during a high school football game between Baylor and Knoxville Catholic at Covenant Heath Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The top commit for the Tennessee Vols is David Gabriel-Georges, who is a running back in the state of Tennessee. He ranks as No. 9 in the nation, and is the No. 2 running back in the class, being just one spot behind Georgia Bulldogs commit Kemon Spell. This is a three-spot jump from his previous ranking. Gabriel-Georges is the lone five-star for the Vols, according to 247Sports.

Kesean Bowman (107th in the nation)

Brentwood Academy's Kesean Bowman (1) is dragged out of bounds by Briarcrest Christian's Wilkes Anderson (11) during a TSSAA high school football game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, in Brentwood, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The second-highest recruit who is committed in the class of 2027 for the Vols is Kesean Bowman, who has been ranked 107th in the nation. This is a massive drop from his previous ranking of No. 107 in the nation. This was a common trend with some of the commits in the Tennessee class.

Kenneth Simon II (162nd in the nation)

Brentwood Academy's Kenneth Simon (10) celebrates after defeating Ensworth at Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bowman's teammate and Tennessee legacy commit, Kenneth Simon II, is ranked as the No. 162 prospect in the country. He is also someone who experienced a drop in the rankings, as he is now ranked nearly 20 spots lower than he was; he was ranked No. 144 in the country, according to 247Sports.

Marcus Jones (198th in the nation)

Marcus Jones on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit | Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones remains the same in his ranking, as he is ranked No. 198 among all prospects in the class. This update is one of the very few among the players in the class of 2027 who will keep the same ranking.

Malik Howard (207th in the nation)

2027 tight end prospect Malik Howard from the state of Tennessee at "The Sevens" event in Atlanta, Georgia (2026) | Caleb Sisk/@CalebSisk_

Malik Howard is another Tennessee commit who has experienced a drop in the rankings, as he was previously ranked inside the top 200, being ranked No. 186, but is now ranked as the No. 207th prospect in the entire country. This is a considerable drop, and one that will be worth monitoring.

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Prinecton Uwaifo (221st in the nation)

Siegel’s Princeton Uwaifo (77) on the sidelines during a football jamboree game between Siegel and Shelbyville Central at Siegel on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Princeton Uwaifo will stay the same in this rankings update, as he is now ranked as the No. 221 prospect, which was the exact ranking he had prior to the update. He is someone who has seemingly improved, although his ranking didn't. He was one of the very first commits for Tennessee in teh class of 2027, and he has remained solid.

Niko Kampas (245th in the nation)

Niko Kampas on the field with his dad. | Niko Kampas

Niko Kampas has dropped in his own ranking, as he was previously ranked as the No. 227 prospect in the world but is now ranked as the No. 245th prospect in the world. He is an overseas prospect who will play on the offensive line for the Vols. This is a massive get for them, although 247Sports believes this is a reasonable drop in the rankings.

Other Four-Stars Not in the Top 247

Haywood's Jaden Butler (2) speaks with media as the Tomcats advance after defeating South Gibson 31-6 during the first week of the TSSAA Football Playoffs between South Gibson versus Haywood in Brownsville, Tenn., on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Preston Glasco, who is the newest commit, is ranked outside the 247 mark, but is still a four-star. He is also joined by Jaden Butler, who is quickly becoming a top player in the entire state of Tennessee. These two will be a problem for opposing teams once they get to work in the Tennessee defensive back room.

The Remainder of the Class

Derrick Baker | Via Derrick Baker on X

Everyone else in the class will be ranked as a three-star or lower, meaning that this update didn't move any of the four-stars down, nor did it move many of the three-stars up for the Tennessee program.

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